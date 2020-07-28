Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Warm and humid this evening, rain chances return Wednesday

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures started off on the cooler side this morning with lows in the mid and lower 60s. However plenty of sunshine helped us to warm quickly, with temperatures near 90 for the late afternoon and early evening. Humidity has been on the rise, leading to the heat index climbing into the low 90s in spots. We will stay warm and humid this evening with just a few clouds rolling through at times. Temperatures tonight should dip back to around 70 for the metro.

Skies will be partly sunny to start Wednesday, but clouds will build up by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out int he upper 80s, a few degrees cooler than today thanks to the clouds. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible in the evening, mainly after 4pm. While a few storms could produce heavier rain, storms are not likely to be widespread so not everyone will see rain. A few scattered showers and storms may continue into the overnight, but again not everyone will see rain. A few showers or storms may linger into early Thursday, but we should dry out by the afternoon. Rainfall amounts likely stay on the lighter side in the metro, with the heaviest rain to our south and west. Temperatures on Thursday will likely be slightly cooler than average, topping out in the mid and lower 80s.

Drier weather returns Friday with comfortable temperatures. Highs Friday and Saturday warm into the middle 80s with lows in the middle 60s. A slight chance for storms returns to the forecast Saturday evening. Very pleasant weather continues for the start of August with dry conditions and highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid to low 60s.

