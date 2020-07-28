Advertisement

Construction underway at new dog park at Miller Park

Construction is underway at the new dog park addition to Miller Park in Omaha.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction is underway at Miller Park for its new Dog Park addition.

The new dog park will stretch 8,750 square feet and feature shaded areas, seating, agility obstacles, and a bottle filling station.

Posted by City of Omaha Parks & Recreation on Tuesday, July 28, 2020
