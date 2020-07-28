Construction underway at new dog park at Miller Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction is underway at Miller Park for its new Dog Park addition.

The new dog park will stretch 8,750 square feet and feature shaded areas, seating, agility obstacles, and a bottle filling station.

Construction has begun on the new state of the art dog park at Miller Park! Features will include two play areas,... Posted by City of Omaha Parks & Recreation on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Construction for new dog park at Miller Park is underway. (Omaha Parks and Recreation)

