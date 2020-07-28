Cedar Bluffs Police Facebook post on reckless driver goes viral

CEDAR BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - A Facebook post by a small-town Nebraska police department has stirred nationwide debate over the police. A simple request for tips leads to a flood of comments from as far as Canada.

A reckless driver left his mark on Main Street, and Cedar Bluffs Police Chief Chris Lichtenberg has video of the dangerous driving and vandalism to public property.

“We like to keep our town looking good and things like that, just don’t help that,” he said.

A traffic violation that’s not being treated like a prank.

Hoping someone would report the driver, Lichtenberg posted pictures of the suspect’s truck on the department’s Facebook page at noon on July 21. The responses were nothing like he expected.

As of Monday night, the post has 922 shares and 1,500 comments along with 984 reactions -- more than 830 of which are the ‘laughing’ emoji.

A message alert buzzes Lichtenberg’s phone almost by the minute.

“‘Don’t you have better things to do than worrying about somebody doing burnouts,' or basically anti-law enforcement comments calling us at the police department ‘pigs.’”

The leader of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s social media lab sees how the post spread far and wide on the Facebook map.

“Anytime you have photographs or action in the photo or in the video, the algorithm on Facebook is going to lead to it being seen by more people on their newsfeeds,” said UNO Professor Jeremy Lipschultz.

Some posts try to be funny, but the vice president of the State Fraternal Order of Police said “it is extremely disappointing in this social climate a growing portion of the population seeks to disrupt and hinder law enforcement which is serving citizens.”

“You can tell there’s a group of individuals that feel there shouldn’t be any repercussions for breaking the law, and I guess we don’t feel that way,” Lichtenberg said.

One small-town police chief won’t let social media squelch his search for a reckless driver.

Lichtenberg said more followup on the investigation is needed but a possible suspect has been identified.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.