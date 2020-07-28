Advertisement

27 cats, 3 lizards, 1 hamster removed from Omaha home

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society was called to help remove dozens of animals from an Omaha home Tuesday afternoon while assisting with an eviction.

What they found inside was unexpected: 27 cats, three lizards, and one hamster, according to Kelly Brown with the NHS.

The owner of the pets gave up her rights to the animals.

“The animals weren’t in terrible condition. There are some violations with having too many pets. The City of Omaha does limit cats to five per household,” Brown said.

The animals are now in the care of the humane society where they will be evaluated.

“They need maybe some TLC time. They might go into a foster home. I did see some young kittens so it’s possible they might go to a foster home. But if they’re older, friendly, and social then they would go for a spay or neuter surgery. And then following the surgery, they would go for adoption,” Brown said.

Brown says incidents like these are common and reminds pet owners to call for help if they’re having issues.

“Just ensuring that they are not overwhelming you in your home. And that you are making sure the animals are well taken care of,” she said.

NHS does not believe there will be any criminal charges for the animals’ former owner.

