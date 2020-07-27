Advertisement

UNL Police investigating death of 20-year-old fraternity member

Initial reports show the student likely died of asphyxiation.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln's police department is investigating the death of 20-year-old UNL student Luke Weiland.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University of Nebraska-Lincoln's police department is investigating the death of 20-year-old UNL student Luke Weiland.

Weiland was found deceased in the room of his Delta Tau Delta fraternity house by friends Friday afternoon.

The friends said they hadn’t seen or heard from Weiland since 10 p.m. the night before and became worried, which is why they checked his room.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue attempted CPR but Backer said he had been deceased for too long for it to be effective.

The initial cause of death is believed to be asphyxiation. Backer said it appears Weiland choked on his vomit.

At this time, it's unknown whether or not drugs or alcohol were involved. No alcohol was located in the room.

Backer said the last time his friends saw Weiland he seemed normal.

Backer said the investigation is ongoing and they are hoping to speak with anyone who had contact with Weiland in the days and hours before his death.

