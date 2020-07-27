Sunday July 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 92 new cases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

92 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 92 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the county total to 9,744.

The number of deaths remains at 122.

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed 6,368 recoveries.

