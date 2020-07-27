Advertisement

Sunday July 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 92 new cases

Jul. 27, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

92 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 92 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the county total to 9,744.

The number of deaths remains at 122.

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed 6,368 recoveries.

Coronavirus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

Vaccine testing volunteer describes feeling of participating in trials

Dawn Baker, an anchor at WTOC in Savannah, said she never thought she'd participate in something like this.

What to do when your $600 weekly unemployment check expires

By Lauren Schwahn
The relief act scheduled the $600 unemployment benefit to end “on or before July 31.”

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

Stimulus checks expected in virus aid; Pelosi presses GOP to quickly negotiate with Dems

By LISA MASCARO and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

Google lets employees work from home until at least next summer

Google appears to be bracing itself for a long pandemic and that could prompt other businesses to follow suit.

Trump's national security adviser has coronavirus

By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

Target to close on Thanksgiving

Target is the latest retailer to announce it will close on Thanksgiving.

Douglas County Board of Health passes resolution supporting mask mandate

By Gina Dvorak
The Douglas County Board of Health is planning to meet first thing Monday morning to discuss only one thing: a mask mandate.

Tourism, diplomacy facing pushback as coronavirus caseloads surge

By Geir Moulson and Elaine Kurtenbach
Europe’s tourism revival is running into turbulence only weeks after countries opened their borders, with rising infections in Spain and other countries causing increasing concern as authorities worry about people bringing the coronavirus home from their summer vacations.