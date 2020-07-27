Advertisement

Some seniors speak in support Douglas County mask mandate

Mask
Mask(MGN)
By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Older adults are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Seniors who spoke with 6 News said everyone should all work together to keep each other safe from the coronavirus.

Some senior citizens say there are some young people who are misinformed about the virus.

There were many people who spoke out against a mask mandate at the Douglas County Board of Health meeting this morning.

“We are four months into this pandemic epidemic and have a lot of data, such as 99 percent of people recover from it,” one said.

John Rossiter and Pat Mason are both in the high-risk age group. On Monday, they were working to build a bench in Elmwood Park.

John believes a mask mandate will help slow the COVID-19 spread.

“I wear a mask if I go to the grocery store or if I’m inside around people. Absolutely, I’ll mask up,” he said.

John doesn’t wear a mask when he’s outside working but he does keep a safe distance from his co-worker. John says it’s not only the old and sick who get the virus.

“I think a lot of the younger people think they’re invincible,” he said.

John and Pat both believe wearing a mask could help the entire community to be safe, including those who are getting up in years.

“Most people will probably say they’re at the end of their time and it’s ok cause they’re done with their part in this world,” Mason said. “It’s not right to say that but you know, like John says it is what it is.”

A number of seniors believe a mask mandate is not necessary, many say people will do the right thing and making masks mandatory is necessary.

