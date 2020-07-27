Advertisement

Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office extends hours

The Sarpy County Treasurer's Office is located inside the county courthouse. (Source: Sarpy County)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beginning August 3, the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office will be extending its hours to make it more convenient for residents and businesses to visit.

The office will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I’m excited to offer our residents a more flexible schedule and additional hours,” Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger said. “We know people are busy and we value their time, so the new hours will make it easier and more convenient to visit our office.”

Zuger also reminds the public that you can pay your property taxes or renew your vehicle registration online.

