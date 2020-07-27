Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning showers linger followed by some afternoon clearing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty showers continue to linger in the metro early this morning but they’ll gradually decrease as they move south all morning long. Clearing is then likely this afternoon leading to a pretty solid Monday afternoon and evening. Highs will still reach the upper 80s but that will happen with less humidity as drier air settles in from the north. The afternoon should be rather enjoyable for July.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Dew Point (WOWT)

A little more humidity is expected to return Tuesday with sunshine and highs that will approach 90 degrees. That will make it feel much more like a July summer day.

The next chance of rain enters the forecast Wednesday with a 30% chance of spotty showers and a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening. More scattered showers and storms are possible on and off Thursday into Friday morning with a slow moving system. Hopefully we can muster some beneficial rains from that round in the area that need it. With scattered storms likely, it is tough to pinpoint exactly where the heaviest rains will end up at this point. Stick with us and our updated First Alert forecast as we get closer. You can find it on our First Alert App anytime you need it!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.