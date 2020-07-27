Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning showers linger followed by some afternoon clearing

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty showers continue to linger in the metro early this morning but they’ll gradually decrease as they move south all morning long. Clearing is then likely this afternoon leading to a pretty solid Monday afternoon and evening. Highs will still reach the upper 80s but that will happen with less humidity as drier air settles in from the north. The afternoon should be rather enjoyable for July.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(WOWT)
Dew Point
Dew Point(WOWT)

A little more humidity is expected to return Tuesday with sunshine and highs that will approach 90 degrees. That will make it feel much more like a July summer day.

The next chance of rain enters the forecast Wednesday with a 30% chance of spotty showers and a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening. More scattered showers and storms are possible on and off Thursday into Friday morning with a slow moving system. Hopefully we can muster some beneficial rains from that round in the area that need it. With scattered storms likely, it is tough to pinpoint exactly where the heaviest rains will end up at this point. Stick with us and our updated First Alert forecast as we get closer. You can find it on our First Alert App anytime you need it!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Morning showers linger and gradually move south leaving us with sunshine and less humidity this afternoon.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Scattered storms continue overnight

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
There are flooding concerns in southeastern Nebraska due to plentiful moisture in the atmosphere (soaking rains), and a slow-moving system. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 7 AM.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Hot and humid Sunday with scattered storms

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Sunday looks to be another hot and humid day. As the day progresses, a cold front will push through – increasing the coverage of showers and storms southward.

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's First Alert Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Hot and humid for the first half of Sunday, with highs warming back into the lower-90s and feeling like 100°+. A cold front will spark showers and storms this afternoon/evening, especially along & south of I-80. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible!

Weather

Mallory's First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
Clouds increase overnight, with lows just dropping into the mid to upper-70s. Some spotty showers/storms are possible early Sunday - mainly north of I-80. Coverage increases by the afternoon/evening! Another hot & humid day with triple digit heat indices.

Weather

Mallory's First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT
FIRST ALERT: Both Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Days due to high heat and humidity. Temperatures will warm into the 90s each day, with heat indices as high as 110°! A front will bring widespread showers and storms late Sunday afternoon and evening.

First Alert Weather

Saturday & Sunday are First Alert Days - Excessive heat and storms expected this weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord and David Koeller
Saturday & Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather Days. Excessive heat and humidity are expected through the weekend along with storms by Sunday evening.

Weather

Excessive heat and storms expected this weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
Saturday & Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather Days. Excessive heat and humidity are expected through the weekend along with storms by Sunday evening.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Excessive heat and humidity for the weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Very hot and humid conditions expected over the weekend with the heat index as high as 110 at times.