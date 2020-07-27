Papillion-La Vista School Board meeting discusses remote learning options

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Papillion-La Vista School Board meeting is underway.

The district announced Monday they plan to offer a remote learning program option for all families while offering in-person teaching, as well.

The board stated their goals towards reopening include providing a quality education, keep people healthy and keep students inside the building this academic term as long as possible while implementing health precautions.

While the district has a plan, they reminded parents of students that they too are learning and changes may be implemented as the school year continues.

On July 17 at the previous school board meeting, parents addressed a petition concerning in-class learning.

The board said they are also prepared to do a 50 percent plan where students would alternate the days of the week they would attend class in-person.

Masks and social distancing will be required when possible while hand washing and enhanced cleaning in district facilities will be increased. Non-essential visitors at schools will be limited.

