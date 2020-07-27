Advertisement

Omaha Public Schools cancels summer activities, graduation

(KOLNKGIN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools on Monday called off the rest of its summer activities and canceled plans for the Class of 2020′s postponed commencement ceremony.

According to the news release from the district: “We will be suspending school-sponsored workouts, weightlifting, practices and rehearsals after today, July 27, 2020, through the end of summer. This additional measure is to further limit groups, so we encourage students and families to continue following health department recommendations at home and in our community.”

A separate release about the graduation ceremony also says there will not be a make-up date for the event:

“As we made final preparations for our in-person ceremonies in August, health conditions continued to evolve. We know celebrations like commencement not only draw large groups for the ceremony, but bring many other large gatherings alongside it. With that in mind and a focus on health and safety, we must regretfully cancel our in-person graduation ceremonies in August. With rapidly-changing conditions and many graduates soon moving into new chapters, we will not have a make-up date.”

RELATED: Papillion-La Vista School Board discussing remote learning options
RELATED: Millard Public Schools updates re-entry plan

Full text of summer activities letter

The following letter was sent to OPS families about the cancellation of summer activities:

Dear Omaha Public Schools Families and Staff,

Health and safety has been our priority as we offered limited opportunities for students to condition, practice and rehearse over the summer. Our district guidance provided layers of precautions for the protection of students and staff, based on the recommendations of local and national health officials.

As COVID-19 continues to be diagnosed in the Omaha community, we have worked closely with the Douglas County Health Department in cases where a student tested positive. Following their direction, we communicate with students and families who may need to take additional steps for their safety. The well-being of our community is at the forefront.

From our first updates in June, we have shared that our focus is a responsible return to school in August. With that in mind, we will be suspending school-sponsored workouts, weightlifting, practices and rehearsals after today, July 27, 2020, through the end of summer. This additional measure is to further limit groups, so we encourage students and families to continue following health department recommendations at home and in our community.

Keeping our community informed is important to us. We value open communication with those we serve. Please look for updates in our regular email newsletters, on our district website and official social media channels.

Opening safely and responsibly requires all of our participation. Thank you for your partnership in that effort.

Sincerely,

Cheryl J. Logan, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Full text of commencement letter

The following letter was sent to OPS families about the cancellation of the postponed Class of 2020 graduation ceremony:

Dear 2020 Omaha Public Schools Graduates and Families,

From our transition to remote learning in March, we have shared how important it was to celebrate your graduation safely and responsibly during this time. From our virtual commencement to drive-through celebrations, we were happy to recognize all that you have achieved – and the promising opportunities ahead of you.

As we made final preparations for our in-person ceremonies in August, health conditions continued to evolve. We know celebrations like commencement not only draw large groups for the ceremony, but bring many other large gatherings alongside it. With that in mind and a focus on health and safety, we must regretfully cancel our in-person graduation ceremonies in August. With rapidly-changing conditions and many graduates soon moving into new chapters, we will not have a make-up date.

We shared in early spring that the challenges you’ve faced are unlike any other graduating class in many years. We echo what many of our class presidents shared in their virtual commencement speeches: The strength you’ve used to persevere through this time will carry you great distances in your future endeavors. We are proud of you and excited to see how you change our world for the better.

Sincerely,

Cheryl J. Logan, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Papillion-La Vista School Board meeting discusses remote learning options

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
The Papillion-La Vista School Board meeting is underway.

News

Omaha brewery prepares for aluminum can shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Brickway Brewery & Distillery buys and labels their own aluminum cans

News

Omaha’s mask mandate may mirror Lincoln’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
For more than a week, the Douglas County Health Director has said any face cover mandate would likely mirror what was done in Lincoln.

News

Omaha's mask mandate may mimic Lincoln's

Updated: 2 hours ago
For more than a week, the Douglas County Health Director has said any face cover mandate would likely mirror what was done in Lincoln.

Latest News

News

Douglas County offers rental assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Douglas County began accepting applications for $10 million worth of federal rental assistance.

News

Douglas County passes mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
A mask mandate is coming to the city of Omaha and the rest of Douglas County

News

Some seniors speak in support of mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Seniors who spoke with 6 News said everyone should all work together to keep each other safe from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Douglas County health board special meeting: Dr. Pour opening remarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Douglas County Board of Health has called a special meeting at 8 a.m. to discuss a face mask mandate.

News

Some seniors speak in support Douglas County mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Seniors who spoke with 6 News said everyone should all work together to keep each other safe from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Douglas County health board meeting: Rodgers makes additional remarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Douglas County Board of Health has called a special meeting at 8 a.m. to discuss face mask mandate.