Omaha brewery prepares for aluminum can shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An increase in people drinking at home is causing an aluminum can shortage.

Some breweries across the country are even limiting the type of beers they make.

“I’m glad we acted quickly because I can see it coming,” Owner of Brickway Brewery & Distillery, Zac Triemert, said.

The shortage has not reached the Omaha brewery just yet.

“”We’ve made some really important changes as soon as we heard. That’s changing our brand. It’s changing how we purchase,” Triemert said.

He said the brewery stopped buying the traditional pre-labeled cans, normally found in grocery stores, nearly six months ago.

“We’re moving to a generic can that is just white or black that we’re wrapping a label around it,” he explained.

Triemert hopes by filling and labeling their own cans it will prevent them, for now, from having to deal with the effects of a shortage.

“When that shortage really hits the big can producers, there’s only a couple that are going to service their biggest breweries first and their smallest breweries last. And we’re certainly one of the smallest,” he added.

He said this is also a chance for them to re-brand.

“We’ve gotten our labels down to three cents a piece, but it’s costing us now three cents more per can. And we haven’t raised our beer prices, so we’re just having to eat that cost internally,” Triemert explained.

However, he believes it was the right one.

“It’s better that not having any aluminum cans at all,” he added.

Triemert expects the pre-labeled cans to run out within the next few weeks.

