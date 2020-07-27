Advertisement

Millard Schools releases new back-to-school plan

school desk
school desk(WBAY)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard Public Schools emailed parents a new back-to-school plan Monday that now staggers the student’s return by their last names.

For the first week of school, students will only attend one day in person. This allows for 25 percent of the school to be in person at a time. For this week only there will be no Wednesday early dismissal at the elementary or late start on Monday at the secondary level, according to the letter.

Students with the last name beginning in A through F will attend school in-person on Monday, August 10th. Those with last names beginning in G through L will go on Tuesday, August 11th. M through R students will go Wednesday, August 12th. S through Z students will go Thursday, August 13th. Friday, August 14th is for remote learners.

Decisions regarding the second week of school will be made as it gets closer, according to the letter.

Previously, Millard has announced reopening at full capacity. The school announced that even with the updated staggering start dates, the school will ensure these safety measures:

  • Required masks for all students and staff members. The school will provide two masks per student.
  • Enhanced cleaning procedures.
  • Specialized cleaning equipment should there be a positive case within the building.
  • Additional hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies purchased.
  • Teachers will continue to participate in remote learning and receive training on safety protocols.

More details are available on the district’s website and will be updated, according to the letter.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Updated: moments ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

Coronavirus

Douglas County Board of Health expects mask mandate to start Monday

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Leigh Waldman and Harper Lundgren
The Douglas County Board of Health is planning to meet first thing Monday morning to discuss only one thing: a mask mandate.

National Politics

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Quick testing needed for COVID-19 contact tracing to be most effective, research finds

Updated: 1 hour ago
A recent study suggests quick COVID-19 testing and quick reporting of the results are crucial for contact tracing to work.

News

FULL VIDEO: DC Health Board supports mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Douglas County Board of Health called a special meeting at 8 a.m. Monday to discuss face mask mandate.

Coronavirus

Vaccine testing volunteer describes feeling of participating in trials

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dawn Baker, an anchor at WTOC in Savannah, said she never thought she'd participate in something like this.

Coronavirus

What to do when your $600 weekly unemployment check expires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Schwahn
The relief act scheduled the $600 unemployment benefit to end “on or before July 31.”

National Politics

Stimulus checks expected in virus aid; Pelosi presses GOP to quickly negotiate with Dems

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

Coronavirus

Google lets employees work from home until at least next summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Google appears to be bracing itself for a long pandemic and that could prompt other businesses to follow suit.