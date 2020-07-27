Millard Schools releases new back-to-school plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard Public Schools emailed parents a new back-to-school plan Monday that now staggers the student’s return by their last names.

For the first week of school, students will only attend one day in person. This allows for 25 percent of the school to be in person at a time. For this week only there will be no Wednesday early dismissal at the elementary or late start on Monday at the secondary level, according to the letter.

Students with the last name beginning in A through F will attend school in-person on Monday, August 10th. Those with last names beginning in G through L will go on Tuesday, August 11th. M through R students will go Wednesday, August 12th. S through Z students will go Thursday, August 13th. Friday, August 14th is for remote learners.

Decisions regarding the second week of school will be made as it gets closer, according to the letter.

Previously, Millard has announced reopening at full capacity. The school announced that even with the updated staggering start dates, the school will ensure these safety measures:

Required masks for all students and staff members. The school will provide two masks per student.

Enhanced cleaning procedures.

Specialized cleaning equipment should there be a positive case within the building.

Additional hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies purchased.

Teachers will continue to participate in remote learning and receive training on safety protocols.

More details are available on the district’s website and will be updated, according to the letter.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.