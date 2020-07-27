Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Scattered storms continue overnight

Flooding concerns southwest of the Omaha Metro
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday was a humid day, but not nearly as hot as expected, thanks to storms firing up early! We received a nice rain in Omaha during the 10 AM hour, before showers and storms pushed southeast throughout the day.

Due to these cooler temperatures and morning rain, the coverage of showers and storms for the Omaha Metro decreased greatly for the afternoon and evening. Scattered activity is still possible with the front tonight, but the most widespread rain is expected in southeastern Nebraska.

There are flooding concerns in southeastern Nebraska due to plentiful moisture in the atmosphere (soaking rains), and a slow-moving system. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 7 AM.

Flooding rains southwest of the Metro
Flooding rains southwest of the Metro(WOWT)

We’ll hold the chance the chance for lingering showers through early Monday morning, especially south of I-80. Clouds will decrease behind, with high pressure moving in. In addition, dew points will drop – making for a much more pleasant day! Plentiful sunshine in store for the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will drop down into the low to mid-60s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Highs in the 80s will take us through the week, with rain chances from late Wednesday through Friday.

Keep track of the radar and the 10 day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Hot and humid Sunday with scattered storms

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Sunday looks to be another hot and humid day. As the day progresses, a cold front will push through – increasing the coverage of showers and storms southward.

Weather

Mallory's First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Hot and humid for the first half of Sunday, with highs warming back into the lower-90s and feeling like 100°+. A cold front will spark showers and storms this afternoon/evening, especially along & south of I-80. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible!

Weather

Mallory's First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
Clouds increase overnight, with lows just dropping into the mid to upper-70s. Some spotty showers/storms are possible early Sunday - mainly north of I-80. Coverage increases by the afternoon/evening! Another hot & humid day with triple digit heat indices.

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT
FIRST ALERT: Both Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Days due to high heat and humidity. Temperatures will warm into the 90s each day, with heat indices as high as 110°! A front will bring widespread showers and storms late Sunday afternoon and evening.

First Alert Weather

Saturday & Sunday are First Alert Days - Excessive heat and storms expected this weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord and David Koeller
Saturday & Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather Days. Excessive heat and humidity are expected through the weekend along with storms by Sunday evening.

Weather

Excessive heat and storms expected this weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
Saturday & Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather Days. Excessive heat and humidity are expected through the weekend along with storms by Sunday evening.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Excessive heat and humidity for the weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Very hot and humid conditions expected over the weekend with the heat index as high as 110 at times.

Weather

Excessive heat and humidity for the weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
Very hot and humid conditions expected over the weekend with the heat index as high as 110 at times.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm and humid weather is here but intensifies this weekend. First Alert Days are in place.

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
The warmth is here this morning with temps in the 70s and plenty of humidity. That sets the stage for another afternoon that jumps into the lower 90s.