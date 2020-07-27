Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Scattered storms continue overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday was a humid day, but not nearly as hot as expected, thanks to storms firing up early! We received a nice rain in Omaha during the 10 AM hour, before showers and storms pushed southeast throughout the day.

Due to these cooler temperatures and morning rain, the coverage of showers and storms for the Omaha Metro decreased greatly for the afternoon and evening. Scattered activity is still possible with the front tonight, but the most widespread rain is expected in southeastern Nebraska.

There are flooding concerns in southeastern Nebraska due to plentiful moisture in the atmosphere (soaking rains), and a slow-moving system. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 7 AM.

Flooding rains southwest of the Metro (WOWT)

We’ll hold the chance the chance for lingering showers through early Monday morning, especially south of I-80. Clouds will decrease behind, with high pressure moving in. In addition, dew points will drop – making for a much more pleasant day! Plentiful sunshine in store for the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will drop down into the low to mid-60s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Highs in the 80s will take us through the week, with rain chances from late Wednesday through Friday.

