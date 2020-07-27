Advertisement

Live basketball coming to Capitol District with American 3Baller Tournament

By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 3x3 basketball is coming to downtown Omaha.

The American 3Baller Tournament will take place at the Capitol District in downtown on back to back weekends in August.

The dates are 8/8/20, 8/9/20, 8/15/20 and 8/16/20.

3x3 basketball is a fast-paced, three-on-three game with a different set of rules that makes the game fun to watch.

The sport was supposed to make its debut at the Olympics this year. Now, that won’t happen until 2021.

That being said, the first FIBA sponsored 3x3 tournament to take place in America this year will be in Omaha, the city 3BALL USA CEO Michael Wranvoics hopes will become the hub of 3x3 in the country, as does the Omaha Sports Commission.

“It’s going to be very entertaining. The basketball, it will be actually amazing – great athletes playing. So, it’s just trying to be relevant and make sure people know that Omaha is still a sports town and we’re going to push through.,” said Omaha Sports Commission president Josh Todd.

The tournament will be free to attend. Masks will be required. They’ll also be available to purchase if someone doesn’t have one with them.

Social distancing will be enforced for those there to view the games.

Players will be tested for the coronavirus multiple times prior to the games, including within 72 hours of playing.

They’ll also be screened for symptoms the days of the event.

“We wouldn’t be doing this event if there was going to be anything short of that. We needed to make sure that everybody was going to be tested and safe,” Wranovics said.

The players are all local, so there won’t be any traveling either. The idea behind that move was to keep a safe environment and to showcase local talent.

The players are:

  • #34 Akoy Agau, Louisville 2019
  • #11 Trey Bardsley, Nebraska Wesleyan 2016
  • #12 Nick Billingsley, UT-San Antonio 2017
  • #44 Steffon Bradford, Nebraska 2001
  • #17 Jalen Bradley, Oral Roberts (plus Omaha) 2017
  • #20 CJ Carter, Omaha 2015
  • #13 Anton Gill, Nebraska (plus Louisville) 2018
  • #35 Tre-vion Crawford, CCC-Columbus 2020
  • #22 Lyle Hexom, Peru State 2019
  • #21 Malik Hluchoweckyj, Emporia State (and Bowling Green) 2019
  • #24 Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha 2017
  • #10 James Parrott, Midland (plus Bellevue) 2013
  • #40 Klaye Rowe, Bellevue (plus Iowa Central) 2008
  • #14 Derrick Strong, Post University 2014
  • #15 Dylan Travis, Florida Southern (plus Iowa Central and Midland) 2016
  • #25 KeShawn Wilson, Peru State 2019

All information regarding the tournament, including how to stream it online, can be found at American3Baller.com

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

