Advertisement

Lawmakers, public to pay respects to John Lewis at US Capitol

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Members of Congress will have a chance to pay their respects to Rep. John Lewis on Monday.

The body of the late civil rights icon will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

An invitation-only arrival ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will travel to Washington to pay their respects.

As a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, a public viewing will take place outdoors, at the top of the east front steps of the Capitol.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

Visitation will also take place all day Tuesday, with mourners required to follow D.C.‘s social distancing and mask guidelines.

Lewis will lie in state in the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday.

On Thursday, there will be services at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, followed by interment at South-View Cemetery.

Lewis died at the age of 80 following a six-month battle with cancer.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Douglas County Board of Health passes resolution supporting mask mandate

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Douglas County Board of Health is planning to meet first thing Monday morning to discuss only one thing: a mask mandate.

National

US agents use gas, flash bangs to clear Portland protesters

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A night that started with a reported shooting and a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails amid a peaceful protest morphed into an intense early morning confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Anxiety props up Biden support, Trump voters fervent

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
The poll finds that Biden's supporters are less enthusiastic than Trump's, although the Democrat's coalition may be equally motivated by anxiety.

National

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

National

Hawaiian Islands avoid direct hit from Hurricane Douglas

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By AUDREY McAVOY
Hawaii avoided a direct hit Monday from Hurricane Douglas and the Category 1 storm was swirling just north of the island chain.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Marlins’ home opener postponed as they deal with virus

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.

National

LIVE: Rep. John Lewis honored at US Capitol

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

National Politics

White House national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

National

GRAPHIC: Witness talks about fatal shooting at Austin protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Family members and friends of Garrett Foster are sharing a GoFundMe page - with a photo of him and his fiancée.

Coronavirus

Tourism, diplomacy facing pushback as coronavirus caseloads surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Geir Moulson and Elaine Kurtenbach
Europe’s tourism revival is running into turbulence only weeks after countries opened their borders, with rising infections in Spain and other countries causing increasing concern as authorities worry about people bringing the coronavirus home from their summer vacations.