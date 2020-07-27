David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant tonight, lower humidity Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a few lingering showers this morning, clouds quickly cleared out this afternoon leaving blue skies across most of the region. The sunshine helped to warm temperatures up to near 90 degrees, though lower humidity made things feel quite nice outside. After sunset, temperatures will quickly cool this evening, dropping into the mid 70s by 10pm. Overnight lows dip down into the middle 60s for the metro, with some low 60s possible north of I-80.

After a relatively cool start Tuesday, we will see another day full of sunshine. Temperatures will quickly warm up to around 90 by the afternoon, however humidity will remain on the lower side so it will not feel quite as oppressive as it did last week. A few more clouds will move in Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s. Clouds will continue to thicken up on Wednesday, helping to hold high temperatures to the upper 80s. Storm chances will start to increase by Wednesday evening, with a few scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Right now it appears the best chance for rain will be late Wednesday night, with the heaviest rain falling to the west of the Omaha metro. Rain showers should taper off Thursday afternoon, leaving mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s.

Drier weather should prevail for the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Clouds will roll through at times, but we should still see plenty of sunshine, especially over the weekend. Temperature should remain near seasonal averages (mid and upper 80s) into early next week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.