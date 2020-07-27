Advertisement

Agnew is first former Bluejay to play in WNBA

By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WOWT) - Jaylyn Agnew’s name was cemented in the Creighton history books once again on Sunday.

The former Bluejay was the first Creighton player to ever play in a WNBA game when she suited up for the Atlanta Dream in their 105-95 win against the Dallas Wings.

The reigning BIG EAST Player of the Year logged 10 minutes on the floor. She didn’t score, but forced a jump ball and made some hustle plays on the defensive end.

Agnew signed with the Dream in June after originally being drafted by the Washington Mystics in the second round of the WNBA Draft in April, also a first for a Creighton player.

She ended her Creighton career by scoring the most points in a game in Creighton Women’s Basketball history when she scored 43 against Georgetown on senior night.

Atlanta’s next game is Wednesday night at 9 p.m. CT against the Las Vegas Aces.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Live basketball coming to Capitol District with American 3Baller Tournament

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
3x3 basketball is coming to downtown Omaha.The American 3Baller Tournament will take place at the Capitol District in downtown on back to back weekends in August.

Sports

Fidone gets the attention at Top Prospects Showcase

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The pandemic has made recruiting for college football difficult. To combat that, a combine was held at the Warren Academy on Saturday called the Top Prospects Showcase.

Sports

Young softball players have fun at the ballpark

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Collegiate All-Star baseball series wrapped up at Werner Park on Saturday afternoon. It was a chance for college baseball players to get in some game action after they lost their season.

Sports

Union Omaha plays inaugural match

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The extended wait is over. Union Omaha played its first ever match on Saturday against the New England Revolution II.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

New Super Retriever Series in Cornhusker State Games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
There is a new event in the Cornhusker State Games this year. The Super Retriever Series features 80 dogs in a competition. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with the director Cole Scott of Omaha.

Sports

Westside’s big fifth inning secures win over Bellevue East

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
In their second game of the first round of the Metro Legion Tournament, Westside’s legion baseball team KB Building Services beat Bellevue East 13-5.

Sports

11 of Westside's 13 runs in win over Bellevue East

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
|
Raw video of 11 of the 13 runs Westside scored against Bellevue East.

Sports

Mayor Stothert: Toronto Blue Jays welcome in Omaha

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
At the end of the local COVID-19 response update Thursday afternoon, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert talked about the possibility of the Toronto Blue Jays coming to play in Omaha.

Sports

Toronto Blue Jays wish to stay east, not coming to Omaha

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
While many fans on social media have been pushing for The Toronto Blue Jays to come to Omaha and play at the home of the Creighton Bluejays, it doesn’t appear that the team is interested.