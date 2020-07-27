Agnew is first former Bluejay to play in WNBA

BRADENTON, Fla. (WOWT) - Jaylyn Agnew’s name was cemented in the Creighton history books once again on Sunday.

The former Bluejay was the first Creighton player to ever play in a WNBA game when she suited up for the Atlanta Dream in their 105-95 win against the Dallas Wings.

The reigning BIG EAST Player of the Year logged 10 minutes on the floor. She didn’t score, but forced a jump ball and made some hustle plays on the defensive end.

Agnew signed with the Dream in June after originally being drafted by the Washington Mystics in the second round of the WNBA Draft in April, also a first for a Creighton player.

She ended her Creighton career by scoring the most points in a game in Creighton Women’s Basketball history when she scored 43 against Georgetown on senior night.

Atlanta’s next game is Wednesday night at 9 p.m. CT against the Las Vegas Aces.

