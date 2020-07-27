‘Adopt a Teacher” helps connect teachers with donors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Adopt A Teacher has exploded since its creation Tuesday.

“It was within 12 hours and we just watched the numbers go...it was crazy,” creator Katie Eden said.

More than 7,000 members are in the group, all from Omaha, Council Bluffs, and surrounding communities.

“If you have a favorite teacher or a teacher you love for your kids you can go up to the little search bar and search for their names and find their list or find a random teacher that needs something,” Eden said.

In the last two years, Eden has had around $2,000 dollars of goods donated by sharing her Amazon WishList online. The hope is that by creating one place for those in need and those who can help, it will bring some of her good fortunes to others.

“It’s making the way we start off this kind of weird school year a positive way to start it off,” Eden said.

There’s been no shortage of love either. Former OPS student and NFL player Ahman Green helped get the word out. Other times strangers are stepping up to the plate.

“I had a complete stranger in some other state send me markers colored pencils, erasers, flair pens and it showed up one day and she was like to have a great school year! It was just some random stranger,” Eden said.

Some teachers said they’re trying to buy more for their classrooms this year so students have to share less during the pandemic. Eden said she’s even trying to stock up in case kids go virtual and need supplies at home. During this school year, they’ll take all the help they can get.

“Maybe they can purchase only one book for a teacher or maybe they can purchase their whole list, but it’s still bringing joy to that teacher,” Eden said.

