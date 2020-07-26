Advertisement

Sunday July 26 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 79 new cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

79 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 9,652.

The number of deaths remains at 122. The county has reached 6,281 recoveries.

The most recent report as of Saturday to the DCHD shows metro area hospitals had 267 medical and surgical beds available for an 81 percent occupancy rate. There were 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and of 429 ventilators available, 124 were in use, including 11 for COVID-19 patients.

