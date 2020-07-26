Omaha Adopt a Teacher group grows in support of educators, students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re looking to do a little good this year, an area teacher has started a way to help teachers and students.

It’s a process called Adopting a Teacher -- and it doesn’t only benefit teachers and students in Omaha but in many surrounding towns and communities.

It’s a resource you can find on this Facebook page and it has exploded in popularity.

It began July 21 and now has more than 7,000 participants.

It’s a place for teachers to post Amazon wish lists and share classroom ideas.

Community members following the page can then help teachers out by ‘adopting’ them and helping them purchase school supplies for their classroom.

Creator and fifth-grade teacher Katie Eden says in a year that holds so much uncertainty for teachers, this is a way to share some love.

“The community wants to help. They just don’t really know how, so having this group gives them the ability to come in and give them what’s needed. Maybe they can only purchase one book for a teacher or maybe they can get a whole list but it’s still bringing joy to that teacher and it’s making how we start off this weird school year a really positive way to start it off,” Eden said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.