Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Hot and humid Sunday with scattered storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday looks to be another hot and humid day – at least through the early afternoon. We’re starting the day with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s with dew points close behind.

Isolated storms are possible during the morning. As the day progresses, a cold front will push through – increasing the coverage of showers and storms southward beginning mid-afternoon.

Best coverage of rain looks to be after 4 PM and into the early overnight hours. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with these storms, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected.

The greatest chance of seeing some much needed rain will fall along and south of I-80. In our southernmost Nebraska counties, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday morning. Here, 2 to 4 inches of rainfall are possible.

2 to 4 inches of rainfall possible (WOWT)

The front will continue to push the rain to the south overnight, with drier conditions by sunrise Monday. Clouds will then decrease behind, with highs on Monday just in the mid-80s and lower humidity!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

More highs in the 80s are likely all next week, with periodic storm chances Wednesday through Friday.

Keep track of Omaha’s only 10-day forecast by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.