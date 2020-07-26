Gathering grows outside Douglas County Corrections for Midtown protesters arrested Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A number of protesters arrested Saturday night near Turner Park were being released from Douglas County Corrections Sunday afternoon.

About 100 people were outside the jail, several of whom were working together to generate funds to post bail for protesters still inside. Food, water, coffee, and cigarettes were in steady supply as protesters were released.

According to the Omaha Police Department, the protest began near Turner Boulevard and Farnam Street at about 7:30 p.m.

At 8:45 p.m., police said protesters began walking into traffic lanes on Farnam against the flow of traffic and began throwing barricades at police cruisers.

OPD made announcements requesting they disperse and “numerous” arrests were made, though a final total was not available as of Sunday afternoon.

Most of the arrests were for obstructing traffic and failure to disperse, OPD stated.

One protester who was arrested and then bonded out was Jordan Corbin of Omaha. He said the protest last night was peaceful until officers escalated the situation.

“It was towards the end of everything. They pulled up to the bridge and said we were under arrest for unlawful assembly and blocked us in from both ends,” Corbin said.

After being taken to corrections, Corbin said he and other protesters were kept in an overcrowded cell and held for 14 hours without knowing when they would be released.

“They kept telling us there were these IT problems with the system,” he said.

Multiple people who spoke with 6 News on Sunday outside the facility also claimed to have difficulties posting bail for those arrested or finding their information on correction’s website.

Corrections Director Michael Meyers said the delay was caused by two separate issues with different computer systems.

The initial delay was caused by routine maintenance outage which happens Sunday mornings when the facility is not busy.

A second delay slowed the release process down as protesters had to wait in cells while the county used a paper system to release them.

Meyers said he hopes to have the remaining protesters released in the next few hours.

The protesters said they are tired but not abandoning their message about the Black Lives Matter movement.

