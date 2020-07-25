Advertisement

Young softball players have fun at the ballpark

By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Collegiate All-Star baseball series wrapped up at Werner Park on Saturday afternoon.

It was a chance for college baseball players to get in some game action after they lost their season.

There were special guests at the ballpark Saturday, young softball players from Nebraska Quakes and Elkhorn Edge.

The girls were introduced on the field and got to interact with the players.

Then, they hung out in the stands and watched high-level baseball.

“They absolutely loved it. They love being out there playing. They love being on the field. They absolutely love being a team, and it’s a great opportunity for them to have some fun today,” said Quakes coach and board member Kevin Peterson.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fidone gets the attention at Top Prospects Showcase

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rex Smith
The pandemic has made recruiting for college football difficult. To combat that, a combine was held at the Warren Academy on Saturday called the Top Prospects Showcase.

Sports

Union Omaha plays its first ever match

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Rex Smith
The extended wait is over. Union Omaha played its first ever match on Saturday against the New England Revolution II.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

New Super Retriever Series in Cornhusker State Games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
There is a new event in the Cornhusker State Games this year. The Super Retriever Series features 80 dogs in a competition. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with the director Cole Scott of Omaha.

Latest News

Sports

Westside’s big fifth inning secures win over Bellevue East

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
In their second game of the first round of the Metro Legion Tournament, Westside’s legion baseball team KB Building Services beat Bellevue East 13-5.

Sports

11 of Westside's 13 runs in win over Bellevue East

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
|
Raw video of 11 of the 13 runs Westside scored against Bellevue East.

Sports

Mayor Stothert: Toronto Blue Jays welcome in Omaha

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
At the end of the local COVID-19 response update Thursday afternoon, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert talked about the possibility of the Toronto Blue Jays coming to play in Omaha.

Sports

Toronto Blue Jays wish to stay east, not coming to Omaha

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
While many fans on social media have been pushing for The Toronto Blue Jays to come to Omaha and play at the home of the Creighton Bluejays, it doesn’t appear that the team is interested.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Head Coach Jay Mims is Ready for Union Omaha Soccer Team Debut

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
The Union Omaha soccer team will make their debut this Saturday at New England. Head Coach Jay Mims is looking forward to the season, after a long wait.