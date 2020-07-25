Young softball players have fun at the ballpark

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Collegiate All-Star baseball series wrapped up at Werner Park on Saturday afternoon.

It was a chance for college baseball players to get in some game action after they lost their season.

There were special guests at the ballpark Saturday, young softball players from Nebraska Quakes and Elkhorn Edge.

The girls were introduced on the field and got to interact with the players.

Then, they hung out in the stands and watched high-level baseball.

“They absolutely loved it. They love being out there playing. They love being on the field. They absolutely love being a team, and it’s a great opportunity for them to have some fun today,” said Quakes coach and board member Kevin Peterson.

