Union Omaha plays its first ever match

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WOWT) - The extended wait is over. Union Omaha played its first ever match on Saturday against the New England Revolution II.

The game, played at Gillette Stadium, finished with neither team scoring a goal.

Union Omaha earned a point in the USL Leage One standings.

The team will look to score its first ever goal in their first home game is Saturday, August 1 at Werner Park.

