Suspect in Norfolk woman’s death arrested in Iowa

Deshawn Gleaton Jr.
Deshawn Gleaton Jr.(AP)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) - The suspect in the shooting death of a northeast Nebraska woman has been arrested in Sioux City, Iowa.

Sioux City police say Deshawn Gleaton Jr. was arrested without incident Friday night.

He is facing a possible first-degree murder charge in the killing of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen in Norfolk on Friday morning.

Christiansen was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a Norfolk home and died during surgery.

Gleaton was out of prison on bond on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing.

Authorities say Christiansen was the alleged victim in those cases.

