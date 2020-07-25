Spin scooters hit Omaha streets once more

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scooters are back on the streets of Omaha for the second summer of a pilot program.

Among the complaints last year -- riders leaving piles of scooters in neighborhoods and keeping providers accountable to zoning rules.

Spin is the first of two operations to hit the streets this summer.

It’s definitely a different time -- the operations manager says they are now routinely disinfecting every scooter that comes back to this warehouse in Little Italy.

They want to win city leaders over, so they are making other changes, as well.

“Last year, it was a lot of entertainment and we know that,” said operations manager Vince Rukstalis.

He is in charge of the 750 Spin scooters in Omaha.

He says the company is learning how to operate better in a city like Omaha and he thinks riders have as well, opting for these instead of enclosed rideshares like Uber during the pandemic.

“The length of our ride is increasing, as well. Last summer, it was approximately 15 minutes a ride. Right from the get-go this year, it’s been about 20 minutes a ride, so they are definitely being used more,” he said.

As ride time on Spin scooters is increasing, so have concerns for spreading coronavirus through high-contact surfaces.

Spin gave an inside look to see how chemical disinfectant is sprayed on scooters that come back to the warehouse for charging or maintenance.

The handlebars are cleaned along with throttles and brake poles before they’re charged up.

“Last year we didn’t really disinfect the scooters at all. They would just stay out and only come back when they needed. If they were really dirty and needed to be washed. It wasn’t a normal procedure at all,” Rukstalis said.

The company is also limiting the number of scooters out there to 400 or 500 at a time

This way, they can keep tabs on where they end up.

“We’re trying very hard to make sure, as opposed to what people may have seen last year, 10 to 15 scooters are on a street corner, we’re really trying to keep that down to four, five or less,” he said.

These efforts are to keep riders safe and leave a better impression.

“I’m just very thankful the city council gave us a chance to do this,” he said.

Other safety concerns include helmets. They are not required for riding, but Spin has new ones available at 8th and Pierce Streets.

All the scooters are tracked through GPS which notifies Spin when scooters are either damaged or in the “no-go zones” where they are not allowed.

