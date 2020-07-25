Saturday July 25 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 205 new cases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

205 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 9,573.

The number of deaths remains at 122. The county has reached 6,215 recoveries.

The most recent report as of Friday to the DCHD shows metro area hospitals had 214 medical and surgical beds available for an 84 percent occupancy rate. There were 76 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and of 429 ventilators available, 131 were in use, including 11 for COVID-19 patients.

