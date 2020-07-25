Advertisement

Saturday July 25 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 205 new cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

205 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 9,573.

The number of deaths remains at 122. The county has reached 6,215 recoveries.

The most recent report as of Friday to the DCHD shows metro area hospitals had 214 medical and surgical beds available for an 84 percent occupancy rate. There were 76 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and of 429 ventilators available, 131 were in use, including 11 for COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
July 24 COVID-19 update
July 23 COVID-19 update
July 22 COVID-19 update
July 21 COVID-19 update
July 20 COVID-19 update
July 19 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DANIEL CARVALHO Associated Press
The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

National

Coronavirus surges, plateaus in the US

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Cases surge in parts of the US as other areas experience a plateau.

Coronavirus

US states tighten controls, South Korea reports case spike

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By JOE MCDONALD
South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections.

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

Fremont schools to use infrared cameras to check student temperatures

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Two local meatpacking plants reached out to the school district to share what they’ve learned since the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued their industry.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

Coronavirus

Nebraska teachers union calls for mask mandate

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak and John Chapman
With schools “a few short weeks” away from welcoming students and teachers back to area classrooms, the Nebraska State Education Association is calling for a face mask mandate in Douglas County, particularly in Omaha.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 23 hours ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

Coronavirus

Douglas County Board of Health to discuss mask mandate Monday morning

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Douglas County Board of Health is planning to meet first thing Monday morning to discuss only one thing: a mask mandate.