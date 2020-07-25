National Bridal Sale week in Omaha includes discounted prices, disinfectant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Calling all brides -- this weekend is the National Bridal Sale Event.

Every year on the third weekend of July -- brides and bridal parties can find the perfect gowns at substantial savings.

Obviously, this year things are a bit different.

At Dream Dress Express in Papillion only one or two brides are allowed inside of the store at a time.

The number of people allowed to tag along with a bride on her special day is also limited to two or three.

Everyone needs to wear a mask and after a dress is tried on, they’re sprayed with a powerful disinfectant.

But there’s another big change this year.

“Usually, (the event) stops at this last weekend in July but we’ve just decided to extend it only so we can accommodate more brides,” said bridal manager Destiny Green. “People are still wondering if we’re open -- we are open. We’re just trying to get our message out there to let people know we are here and to help our brides.”

The sale is extended two weeks into August.

Green says they have brides coming to shop for weddings this year and all the way into 2022.

Dresses are going for as low as $99.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.