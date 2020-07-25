Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy overnight; Storm chances return Sunday!
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We started Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s and cloud cover. We heated up quickly with temperatures topping out in the mid-90s and heat indices in the triple digits for several hours. Dew points stayed in the 70s (AKA steamy category), with winds from the south 10-20 mph and gusts 25-30 mph. A Heat Advisory remains in place through 8 PM.
Clouds increase again overnight, with isolated showers or storms late – especially north of I-80. Overnight lows will struggle once again to cool beyond the mid to upper-70s by Sunday morning.
Sunday looks to be another hot and humid day. Storm chances early will likely stay north of I-80. As the day progresses, a cold front will push through – increasing the coverage of showers and storms southward.
Best coverage of rain looks to be after 4 PM and into the early overnight hours. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with these storms, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall are possible, primarily south of I-80.
The front will continue to push the rain to the south through early Monday morning. Clouds will then decrease behind, with highs on Monday just in the mid-80s!
More highs in the 80s are likely all next week, with periodic storm chances Wednesday through Friday.
