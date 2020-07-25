Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy overnight; Storm chances return Sunday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We started Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s and cloud cover. We heated up quickly with temperatures topping out in the mid-90s and heat indices in the triple digits for several hours. Dew points stayed in the 70s (AKA steamy category), with winds from the south 10-20 mph and gusts 25-30 mph. A Heat Advisory remains in place through 8 PM.

Clouds increase again overnight, with isolated showers or storms late – especially north of I-80. Overnight lows will struggle once again to cool beyond the mid to upper-70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday looks to be another hot and humid day. Storm chances early will likely stay north of I-80. As the day progresses, a cold front will push through – increasing the coverage of showers and storms southward.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Best coverage of rain looks to be after 4 PM and into the early overnight hours. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with these storms, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall are possible, primarily south of I-80.

Rainfall Forecast through Monday morning (WOWT)

The front will continue to push the rain to the south through early Monday morning. Clouds will then decrease behind, with highs on Monday just in the mid-80s!

More highs in the 80s are likely all next week, with periodic storm chances Wednesday through Friday.

