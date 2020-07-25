Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Heat Advisory in effect from Noon to 8 PM Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s and cloud cover. Don’t be fooled, as the high heat and humidity return in full force this afternoon/evening! In fact, a Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon until 8 PM, as heat indices could climb as high as 110°.

Clouds will break up a bit throughout the morning, with partly cloudy skies on tap and high temperatures topping out in the mid-90s. Humidity will stay in the 70s (AKA steamy category), with winds from the south 10-20 mph and gusts 25-30 mph. While an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the heat of the day, most of us should stay hot, humid, and dry.

Hour by Hour Forecast Saturday (WOWT)

Clouds increase again overnight, with an isolated shower or storm late. Overnight lows will struggle once again to cool beyond the mid to upper-70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday looks to be another hot and humid day. Storm chances early will likely stay north of most of us. However, as the day progresses, a cold front will push through – increasing the coverage of showers and storms. Best chance looks to be after 4 PM and into the early overnight hours. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with these storms, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected.

3-Day Forecast (WOWT)

The front will continue to push the rain to the south through early Monday morning. Clouds will then decrease behind, with highs on Monday just in the mid-80s!

More highs in the 80s are likely all next week, with periodic storm chances.

