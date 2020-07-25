Advertisement

La Vista Police checking on people, pets during hot weather

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - The La Vista Police Department has been out in full force Saturday making sure people and animals are safe in this heat.

These high temps have been seen over the past few weeks and leaders with the department say they’ve seen an increase of people leaving their dogs in cars.

So the department is spending time in between their regular calls trying to educate the community.

Officers have been driving through parking lots where they typically get these calls.

They say most of the time they get calls to store parking lots where people are shopping for what seems like a short period of time.

But things can quickly turn dangerous.

“Even to bring them out and crack your windows, it still gets unbearably hot in those cars, on a day like today it could get up to 140 degrees in the car within 10 minutes,” said La Vista Police Sgt. Kraig Gomon.

Officers are of course checking for children or any adults that seem like they are in distress, but those calls are rare.

Officers are handing out flyers in businesses to educate the public.

The temp outside the car today was 95 degrees, which means the temperature inside the car was closer to 145 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa Governor’s office lifts cap on virus testing at Dubuque site

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office has lifted a cap on the number of COVID-19 tests a Dubuque clinic will be able to perform.

News

2 Lincoln bars, Railyard Commons shutdown for health measure violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Two bars and the Railyard Commons area have been ordered to be closed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Saturday for violations of directed health measures.

News

2 Council Bluffs children still missing after running away from Children’s Square USA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Two of the four children reported as runaways from Children’s Square USA are still missing, according to the organization on Saturday.

News

Suspect in Norfolk woman’s death arrested in Iowa

Updated: 4 hours ago
The suspect in the shooting death of a northeast Nebraska woman has been arrested in Sioux City, Iowa.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saturday July 25 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 205 new cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

National Bridal Sale week in Omaha includes discounted prices, disinfectant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Calling all brides -- this weekend is the National Bridal Sale Event.

News

Spin scooters hit Omaha streets after routine disinfecting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Scooters are back on the streets of Omaha for the second summer of a pilot program.

News

Pride and BLM art taken off the street

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
In early June, Benson First Friday Omaha created 2 sculptures celebrating Pride and Black Lives Matter. One was placed at 60th and Maple and the other was a block away. Friday afternoon, the group’s deputy director was surprised to see the sculptures in the back of a white truck she says belongs to the city of Omaha.

News

Gov. Ricketts against face mask mandate

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gave input on a potential mask mandate Friday during his news conference.

News

4 Council Bluffs children run away from Children’s Square USA

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating four children who ran away from Children’s Square USA Friday night.