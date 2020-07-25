Gov. Ricketts against face mask mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gave input on a potential mask mandate Friday during his news conference.

Ricketts said, while he supports wearing of masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, a mandate would not be legally enforceable.

“I have a lot of concerns about making wearing a mask a crime. Which is what you’re talking about if you make it an ordinance or a directed health measure. That becomes a crime. I think the better approach is education and teaching people the importance of wearing a mask,” he said.

Ricketts added there are not enough law enforcement officers to police such a mandate should one go into effect.

