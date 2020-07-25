Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Omaha doctor’s office issues controversial letter about children and COVID-19

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Roger Hamer
A controversial letter about sending kids back to school was sent out by a west Omaha doctor’s office.

News

Fremont schools to use infrared cameras to check student temperatures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Two local meatpacking plants reached out to the school district to share what they’ve learned since the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued their industry.

News

Fremont liver transplant recipient ordered to pay back unemployment benefits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A Nebraska man claims fear of COVID-19 exposure caused him to quit his job. He received unemployment benefits and now the state wants that money back.

Coronavirus

Douglas County Board of Health to discuss mask mandate Monday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Douglas County Board of Health is planning to meet first thing Monday morning to discuss only one thing: a mask mandate.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Gov. Reynolds continues State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Updated: 6 hours ago
Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency for another 30 days in Iowa.

News

Toronto Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year amid the pandemic.

News

Open Door Mission hands out fresh food to families in need

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Cars were lined up for blocks this morning to get boxes of fresh produce and meat.

Coronavirus

Friday July 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 142 new cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha concert venues call for help as pandemic continues

Updated: 9 hours ago
|