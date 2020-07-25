Fidone gets the attention at Top Prospects Showcase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic has made recruiting for college football difficult.

To combat that, a combine was held at the Warren Academy on Saturday called the Top Prospects Showcase.

Top players from all over Nebraska and Iowa came to show off their skills in specific drills and time runs.

Zybek Midwest provided laser-timing equipment for accurate readings.

One of the shining top prospects was Lewis Central’s 4-star tight end Thomas Fidone.

The 2021 prospect is undecided.

