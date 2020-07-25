Advertisement

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.
The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

The FDA reissued an emergency authorization for a LabCorp test after it proved it could detect the virus in asymptomatic people. The company can also test pooled samples of up to five swabs at a time.

The FDA says this broad screening could be a game changer in reopening schools and businesses.

The test is only available through a prescription and only a LabCorp test kit or a health provider can collect samples.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Judge denies Oregon push to limit US agents during arrests

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests where President Donald Trump is testing the limits of federal power.

National

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

News

Spin scooters hit Omaha streets once more

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Scooters are back on the streets of Omaha for the second summer of a pilot program.

News

Pride and BLM art taken off the street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
In early June, Benson First Friday Omaha created 2 sculptures celebrating Pride and Black Lives Matter. One was placed at 60th and Maple and the other was a block away. Friday afternoon, the group’s deputy director was surprised to see the sculptures in the back of a white truck she says belongs to the city of Omaha.

Latest News

News

Gov. Ricketts against face mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gave input on a potential mask mandate Friday during his news conference.

National

Possible ransomware attack knocks GPS company Garmin offline

Updated: 2 hours ago
The GPS and wearable device company says a widespread blackout left its fitness devices, website, and call centers offline for more than 24 hours.

News

4 Council Bluffs children run away from Children’s Square USA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating four children who ran away from Children’s Square USA Friday night.

National Politics

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump on Friday moved on his own to allow imports of cheaper medicines, along with other limited steps that could have some election-year appeal.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Omaha doctor’s office issues controversial letter about children and COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Roger Hamer
A controversial letter about sending kids back to school was sent out by a west Omaha doctor’s office.