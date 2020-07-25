Advertisement

4 Council Bluffs children run away from Children’s Square USA

By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating four children who ran away from Children’s Square USA Friday night.

David Jorgensen, age 13.
Elizabeth Cuffman, age 17.
Carter Doner, age 8
Luke Schneider, 9.
The children were last seen at 6:03 p.m. near 500 N 7th St.

The children are Carter Doner, age 8, Luke Schneider, age 9, David Jorgensen, age 13, and Elizabeth Cuffman, age 17.

Any with information regarding the children are urged to call the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-5737 or 911.

