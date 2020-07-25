4 Council Bluffs children run away from Children’s Square USA

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating four children who ran away from Children’s Square USA Friday night.

David Jorgensen, age 13. (ktlemaster | Council Bluffs Police Department)

Elizabeth Cuffman, age 17. (ktlemaster | Council Bluffs Police Department)

Carter Doner, age 8 (ktlemaster | Council Bluffs Police Department)

Luke Schneider, 9. (ktlemaster | Council Bluffs Police Department)

The children were last seen at 6:03 p.m. near 500 N 7th St.

Any with information regarding the children are urged to call the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-5737 or 911.

