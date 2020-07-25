Advertisement

2 Lincoln bars, Railyard Commons shutdown for health measure violations

The Railyard Commons in Lincoln, Neb.
The Railyard Commons in Lincoln, Neb.(KOLN)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two bars and the Railyard Commons area have been ordered to be closed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Saturday for violations of directed health measures.

The LLCHD reported Iguanas Pub, 1426 O St. and Longwells, 350 Canopy St. and the Railyard will be closed from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The businesses were not allowed to operate because their violations of the latest directed health measure “presented a risk to public health and contribute to the community spread of COVID-19,” the LLCHD reported in a press release issued Saturday.

A mask mandate included in the DHM which went into effect July 20 requires business owners to ensure their customers’ ages five and older wear face coverings whenever they cannot maintain six feet of separation with non-household members.

The DHM also requires parties to be limited to eight people or fewer and limit capacity inside establishments.

Inspections by the LLCHD Friday night and early Saturday morning identified “significant violations at the two bars and the Railyard.”

