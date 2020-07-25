2 Council Bluffs children still missing after running away from Children’s Square USA

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Two of the four children reported as runaways from Children’s Square USA are still missing, according to the organization on Saturday. The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the two remaining children who ran away Friday night.

David Jorgensen, age 13. (ktlemaster | Council Bluffs Police Department)

Elizabeth Cuffman, age 17. (ktlemaster | Council Bluffs Police Department)

The children were last seen at 6:03 p.m. near 500 N 7th St. Friday.

The children are David Jorgensen, age 13, and Elizabeth Cuffman, age 17. The two other children, ages 8 and 9, have since been found.

Any with information regarding the children are urged to call the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-5737 or 911.

