Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm and humid weather is here but intensifies this weekend. First Alert Days are in place.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warmth is here this morning with temps in the 70s and plenty of humidity. That sets the stage for another afternoon that jumps into the lower 90s. Dew points in the low and mid 70s will make it feel like close to 100 degrees this afternoon and early evening. Unfortunately the heat is set to intensify this weekend.

After another warm night, we are set to heat it up into the mid 90s Saturday afternoon. That is the first of two First Alert Days for our area this weekend. Heat index values are likely to reach close to 105 Saturday afternoon along with a south wind gusting to near 30 mph. By Sunday, a little more humidity will push those heat index values up near 110 in places. That is dangerous heat and can lead to heat illnesses very quickly.

The second aspect of this First Alert Day weekend is the threat of strong storms Sunday evening after 5pm into the evening and overnight. Isolated hail and some strong wind gusts are possible with these storms along with the threat of heavy rain. While rain is very much needed, too much in a short amount of time could be detrimental. 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible in parts of the area Sunday evening.

