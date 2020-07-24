Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm and humid weather is here but intensifies this weekend. First Alert Days are in place.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warmth is here this morning with temps in the 70s and plenty of humidity. That sets the stage for another afternoon that jumps into the lower 90s. Dew points in the low and mid 70s will make it feel like close to 100 degrees this afternoon and early evening. Unfortunately the heat is set to intensify this weekend.

forecast
forecast(WOWT)

After another warm night, we are set to heat it up into the mid 90s Saturday afternoon. That is the first of two First Alert Days for our area this weekend. Heat index values are likely to reach close to 105 Saturday afternoon along with a south wind gusting to near 30 mph. By Sunday, a little more humidity will push those heat index values up near 110 in places. That is dangerous heat and can lead to heat illnesses very quickly.

The second aspect of this First Alert Day weekend is the threat of strong storms Sunday evening after 5pm into the evening and overnight. Isolated hail and some strong wind gusts are possible with these storms along with the threat of heavy rain. While rain is very much needed, too much in a short amount of time could be detrimental. 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible in parts of the area Sunday evening.

3 day forecast
3 day forecast(WOWT)
forecast
forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Heat and humidity intensify into the weekend with rain and storms possible to wrap up the weekend.

First Alert Weather

Saturday & Sunday are First Alert Days - Excessive heat and storms expected this weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord and David Koeller
Saturday & Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather Days. Excessive heat and humidity are expected through the weekend along with storms by Sunday evening.

Weather

Excessive heat and storms expected this weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
Saturday & Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather Days. Excessive heat and humidity are expected through the weekend along with storms by Sunday evening.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Heat and humidity climbs into the weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Heat and humidity arrived this afternoon, and it will only get warmer into the weekend.

Latest News

Weather

Heat and humidity climbs into the weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Storms ending, heat cranks up

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
Any lingering storms should fade away shortly after lunchtime, and then it’ll be all about the heat and humidity.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A spotty storm possible followed by some heat that hangs around

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Thursday starts with a few spotty storms in the area. They’ll be few and far between as they pop up along a warm front. If one of those passes over your area, it will do so before 10am.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT
A few morning showers or storms will drift through before the heat builds in for the weekend.

Weather

First Alert: Excessive heat on the way for the weekend

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Days as the heat index is expected to climb into the 105 to 110 degree range.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Few storms overnight into early Thursday, then back into the 90s!

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with an isolated shower or storm possible after midnight. Most of us likely stay dry with lows in the upper-60s near 70°. We’ll hold the isolated rain chance through mid-morning Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies return with temperatures warming to around 90°. We’ll tack on a couple of degrees for Friday afternoon, with dry skies.