Open Door Mission hands out fresh food to families in need

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cars were lined up for blocks this morning to get boxes of fresh produce and meat.

Volunteers with Open Door Mission handed out hundreds of boxes of food to families in need.

Some people showed up two hours early.

The boxes contained fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as frozen chicken and hot dogs.

Those with Open Door said this was a great way to help out as many families as they could as many are struggling during this time.

"And this is huge you know fresh vegetables and fruits. If you've been...or meat...protein items. If you've been shopping anytime recently you know those prices are all up. So, this is huge. And the need is apparent based on the fact that they're coming early. And they're willing to wait in line for it," said Amy Harvey with the Open-Door Mission.

The fresh produce was a donation from Farmers for America.

