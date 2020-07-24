Omaha gets new trash company sooner than expected
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Stothert announced Thursday that Omaha is getting a new trash management company sooner than was planned.
City Council approved the contract with FCC in August of last year, replacing the 20-year agreement with Waste Management.
FCC will provide people with two carts, 1 for solid and yard waste, the other for bi-weekly recycling.
They will start delivering 300,000 carts to residential customers in August so that they are ready for the November 30th start date.
