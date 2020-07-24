Pedestrian dies after hit in Highway 75 on-ramp crosswalk Monday
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pedestrian who was struck while crossing an intersection near 28th and F streets earlier this week has now died.
Omaha Police responded to the crash Monday. An investigation revealed that 59-year-old Carl Tolles was attempting to cross F Street when they were struck by a westbound Buick Lesabre.
The pedestrian was not at a marked crosswalk.
The case is still under investigation at this time.
