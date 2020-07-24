Advertisement

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany missed the mark Friday when she said the preschool animated series “Paw Patrol” had been pulled off the air.

Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said that’s news to them.

“‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled,” Nick Jr. tweeted.

The folks at “Paw Patrol” chimed in, too.

“No need to worry,” the show tweeted. “‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled.”

At a White House briefing, McEnany was talking about President Trump’s efforts to reduce violence in America’s cities when she pivoted to the portrayal of law enforcement in the media.

“He’s ... appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that “Paw Patrol,” a cartoon show about cops, was canceled,” she said.

McEnany also mentioned other shows that had been canceled like “Cops” and “Live PD,” but was wrong on the children’s show.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

Fremont schools to use infrared cameras to check student temperatures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Two local meatpacking plants reached out to the school district to share what they’ve learned since the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued their industry.

National Politics

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.

News

Fremont liver transplant recipient ordered to pay back unemployment benefits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A Nebraska man claims fear of COVID-19 exposure caused him to quit his job. He received unemployment benefits and now the state wants that money back.

Latest News

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

National

Press Secretary incorrectly states Paw Patrol is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany incorrectly states children's television show Paw Patrol was canceled.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

National

Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees that otherwise would have been overlooked.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A North Carolina woman was attacked by a rabid fox while in her bed.