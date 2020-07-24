Man arrested for enticement, exposure to children

RANDOLPH, IA. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested in southwest Iowa Thursday evening and booked for enticement and indecent exposure to children.

Christopher Kudym, 69, was arrested in Fremont County, IA (WOWT)

The Fremont County, Iowa sheriff’s office says Christopher Kudym, 69, was arrested about 5 p.m. in the town of Randolph.

A parent tells 6 News that Kudym was dressed in women’s clothing, his car was covered in cardboard scraps with Bible verses on them, and he had a mannequin and sex toys in the car. He says two children were there and one of them, who is older, kept the situation from getting worse.

