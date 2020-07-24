Advertisement

Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility

Scott Underwood walked away from the Community Corrections Facility-Lincoln on July 23rd, according to NDCS.
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

43-year-old Scott Underwood is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. According to a release from NDCS, he was reported missing at about 6:30 p.m. on July 23rd. A staff member of the facility spotted him at South Coddington and West Van Dorn in Lincoln, but they were not able to locate him after searching the area.

Underwood began serving a sentence last July for convictions out of Lancaster County that included driving while intoxicated, assault, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was serving a 4-year sentence.

Underwood is white, 5′10″, 170 lbs, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you know his location, you’re asked to call local police or the Nebraska State Patrol.

