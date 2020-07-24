Gov. Reynolds continues State Public Health Emergency Declaration

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency for another 30 days in Iowa.

The proclamation extends the mitigation measures for businesses, casinos, solons, theaters, and other establishments without change. It also extends relief measures related to healthcare, professional licensure, educational workforce, and expirations of driver’s licenses.

There are a few provisions, according to a release. The suspension of the requirement for retailers to accept empty bottles and cans for the redemption of the container deposit has not been extended.

The proclamation is in effect until August 23.

The full proclamation can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.