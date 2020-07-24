Friday July 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 142 new cases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
142 new cases in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department has reported its fourth day in a row of new COVID-19 case numbers in the triple digits.
For Friday, the county reported 142 new cases. This brings the total to 9,368.
The number of deaths remains at 122. The county has reached 6,076 recoveries.
