Friday July 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 142 new cases

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

142 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported its fourth day in a row of new COVID-19 case numbers in the triple digits.

For Friday, the county reported 142 new cases. This brings the total to 9,368.

The number of deaths remains at 122. The county has reached 6,076 recoveries.

California salon continues cutting hair indoors in defiance of state orders

Updated: 52 minutes ago
San Jose’s Salon Blu is now cutting hair outdoors amid California’s recently relaxed rules on hair salons, but it is also servicing clients indoors.

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 5 hours ago
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Pediatrician: Students should prepare now for return to school

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Emily Dwire
In some metro school districts, students will be back in the classroom for traditional instruction. But the school environment will be anything but traditional with mask requirements and social distancing guidelines enforced. Dr. Sharon Stoolman, a pediatric hospitalist in Omaha, says students and their families should be preparing and practicing right now to make their transition into the new year as smooth as possible.

Preparing for Masks

Updated: 14 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 14 hours ago
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

Over 4 million COVID cases: America's 15-day surge

Updated: 14 hours ago
The COVID flare-up in Florida triggering President Trump to cancel the RNC in Jacksonville as cases surge past 4 million America.

Mask mandate likely coming soon for Omaha

Updated: 15 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30 broadcast.

Omaha working out details, legalities of mask mandate

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Lileana Pearson
A legal mask mandate could go into effect as early as next week according to Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour. The city attorney is still working on legal aspects. Mayor Stothert said it’s not her preference but she’s willing to do what it takes to protect people.

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Updated: 17 hours ago
Hospital patients taking hydroxychloroquine fared no better than those who didn’t.

Omaha mask mandate likely next week, Douglas County health director says

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Brian Mastre
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour revealed Thursday afternoon during a news conference with Mayor Jean Stothert that while there are some details to work out, the mandate for wearing a face mask will likely be issued next week.