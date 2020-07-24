Advertisement

Fremont schools to use infrared cameras to check student temperatures

Two local meat packing plants reached out to the school district to share what they’ve learned since the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued their industry.
Two local meat packing plants reached out to the school district to share what they’ve learned since the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued their industry.(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Fremont Public School District was the first district to close in the Metro back in March after concerns of a COVID-19 exposure.

“Early on in the planning process we identified probably the one measurable COVID-19 symptom and that’s the temperature, elevated temperature.”

But, how could the district get the info without disrupting the day?

Two local meat packing plants reached out to the school district to share what they’ve learned since the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued their industry.

They’re using infrared cameras to check temps.

“Lincoln Premium Poultry and Fremont Beef are both using the thermal scanners and it gave us the opportunity to see it in action and gave us the opportunity to see something that’s already working,” says Mark Shepard, Fremont Public Schools Superintendent.

The entire process is pretty simple.

"Basically individuals walk up to the device, it looks like a digital camera, as they're walking past the device it records their temperature and takes a digital image of the individual," says Shepard.

If anyone has a temp over 100 degrees, staff will hear an alarm.

If that alarm sounds, the student will be pulled aside for further assessment.

The device also saves time compared to a point and click thermometer.

Multiple students will be able to walk through at a time.

In a school district of 4,800 students, it will make a huge difference.

“Literally it will be almost business as usual for the students walking in through those three doors.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fremont liver transplant recipient ordered to pay back unemployment benefits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A Nebraska man claims fear of COVID-19 exposure caused him to quit his job. He received unemployment benefits and now the state wants that money back.

Coronavirus

Douglas County Board of Health to discuss mask mandate Monday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Douglas County Board of Health is planning to meet first thing Monday morning to discuss only one thing: a mask mandate.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Gov. Reynolds continues State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency for another 30 days in Iowa.

Latest News

News

Toronto Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year amid the pandemic.

News

Open Door Mission hands out fresh food to families in need

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Cars were lined up for blocks this morning to get boxes of fresh produce and meat.

Coronavirus

Friday July 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 142 new cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha concert venues call for help as pandemic continues

Updated: 7 hours ago
|

News

Pedestrian dies after hit in Highway 75 on-ramp crosswalk Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
The pedestrian who was struck while crossing an intersection near 28th and F streets earlier this week has now died.

News

Documents reveal source of 2018 drug execution-- 10PM

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Gretna pharmacist says he regrets his business’ role in events that led up to the execution of a Nebraska inmate, nearly two years ago.