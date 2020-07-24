Fremont schools to use infrared cameras to check student temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Fremont Public School District was the first district to close in the Metro back in March after concerns of a COVID-19 exposure.

“Early on in the planning process we identified probably the one measurable COVID-19 symptom and that’s the temperature, elevated temperature.”

But, how could the district get the info without disrupting the day?

Two local meat packing plants reached out to the school district to share what they’ve learned since the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued their industry.

They’re using infrared cameras to check temps.

“Lincoln Premium Poultry and Fremont Beef are both using the thermal scanners and it gave us the opportunity to see it in action and gave us the opportunity to see something that’s already working,” says Mark Shepard, Fremont Public Schools Superintendent.

The entire process is pretty simple.

"Basically individuals walk up to the device, it looks like a digital camera, as they're walking past the device it records their temperature and takes a digital image of the individual," says Shepard.

If anyone has a temp over 100 degrees, staff will hear an alarm.

If that alarm sounds, the student will be pulled aside for further assessment.

The device also saves time compared to a point and click thermometer.

Multiple students will be able to walk through at a time.

In a school district of 4,800 students, it will make a huge difference.

“Literally it will be almost business as usual for the students walking in through those three doors.”

Fremont Public Schools have all their protocols in place for the start of the school year. They will have these infrared cameras at all doors to take student temps as they walk in. Find out where school leaders got the idea tonight on @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/EKmQmwjatR — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyWOWT) July 24, 2020

