Douglas County Board of Health to discuss mask mandate Monday morning

The Douglas County Board of Health is planning to meet first thing Monday morning to discuss only one thing: a mask mandate.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Health is planning to meet first thing Monday morning to discuss only one thing: a mask mandate.

The meeting has been set for 8 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the Douglas County Health Department on Friday afternoon.

“The meeting will feature a single agenda item — consideration of a mask mandate in the City of Omaha and Douglas County,” the release states.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour had alluded to the possibility of a mask mandate Thursday during a news conference with Mayor Jean Stothert.

